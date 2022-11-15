Create New Account
MEXICO USES PHILIDELPHIA AS AN ANTI-DRUG AD
Puretrauma357
Published 13 days ago

Jennifer Stefano: "...It's no lost irony on any of us who love and care about the city of Philidelphia that Mexico is an enormous part of the problem..."

https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/mexico-depicts-philadelphia-street-scenes-in-anti-drug-ads/

