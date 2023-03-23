Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Conspiracy? Technology in mysterious liquid, designed to hack you!
11 views
channel image
Forsake the foolish
Published Yesterday |

March 20, 2023
Sorcery = pharmakeia i.e medication (pharmacy) 

Pocket Lexicon - φαρμακεία, the practice of drugging, drugging; hence, especially, from the use of mysterious liquids, sorcery, witchcraft, inextricably combined with idolatry 

Cyclopedia -Pharmacy, a name applied to the arts of the magician and enchanter. pharmacy, that is, the magical art of inventing and preparing medicaments to do mischief 

 Rev 18:23 ..... by thy sorceries were all the nations deceived

Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologychristianityreligion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket