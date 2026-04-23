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David Scorpio VictorHugo Discuss Bohemian Grove Club Reptilians Dustin Nemos Gay Stripper Prostitute. SEE FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v71btka-victor-hugo-live-with-david-scorpio-the-world-notices-that-the-jewsa-is-not.html
Where Powerful Men Go to Misbehave: Secrets of the Bohemian Grove Unveiled in Photos
https://historycollection.com/powerful-men-go-misbehave-secrets-bohemian-grove-unveiled-photos/
A Guide to the Bohemian Grove | Vanity Fair
https://share.google/images/P6t14ESDECkmx4S79
Bohemian Grove
https://hiddenca.com/bohemian-grove/
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VICTOR-HUGO VACA II-
"I'm known as the 'Nostradamus of the Art World' because my paintings foreshadow events but It's not that I can see the future, it's that as an artist, I've met the people who forge our future." - Victor-Hugo Vaca II
Public Trust Plummets As Fake News Media Spreads Misinformation and Lies While Ignoring Prescient Eyewitness Observations from New York Born Hispanic-American Artist Who Lived Through The Chinese Coronavirus Pandemic Outbreak In China. Now stuck in the former Soviet Union as an American Refugee due to the Chinese Coronavirus shutting down all international flights the Nostradamus of the Art World, Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, shares modern art gonzo journalism with global citizens.
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If anyone would like to schedule a interview with
Victor-Hugo Vaca II contact him at [email protected]
Victor-Hugo Vaca II links for his podcast channels on Rumble and BitChute
can be found at https://victorhugocollection.com/
To purchase The Victor-Hugo Collection contact
The William DeBilzan Gallery William DeBilzan Art Gallery Delray Beach Florida
561-266 2090 [email protected]