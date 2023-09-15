Create New Account
Dr. Judy Mikovits: What's In COVID Shots?
channel image
Mindy
282 Subscribers
285 views
Published 18 hours ago

Dr. Judy Mikovits | What's In COVID Shots? "Every Shot Is A Bio-Weapon." | What Are Replication-Defective Viruses As Vaccines & Vaccine Vectors? Since 2009 mRNA Has Been In Flu Shots? Shots Include Diphtheria, Hepatitis B, Monkey-Kidney

Keywords
alex jonesvaccinedepopulationagenda 30dr judy mikovitsstew peters

