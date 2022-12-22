Create New Account
Trump Today - President Trump 'SLAMS' Biden's Open Border Policy 12-21-2022
Published a day ago

"NO AMNESTY! Our border is open because Joe Biden has ordered it to be open and because Biden has broken the law and torn it into shreds. He has shredded our system, and he is destroying our Country. We need a total ban on Biden using taxpayer dollars to free illegal aliens — and criminal penalties for administrative noncompliance, which happens every single minute of every single day." ~ President Donald J. Trump

trumpborder wallinvasionbiden policyno amnesty

