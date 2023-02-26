He Who Masters ..Technologies .Masters the World

Technology can help the elite ‘be the master of the world’



Klaus Schwab made the comments during his keynote address at the World Government Summit 2023 — an event hosted by an unelected nonprofit that’s “dedicated to shaping the future of governments.”

“We are at the beginning,” Schwab said. “When you look at technology transformation, it usually takes place in the terms of an S-curve. And we are just now where we move into the exponential phase.”

The WEF founder added: “And I agree, artificial intelligence, but not only artificial intelligence, but also the metaverse, neospace technologies, and I could go on and on…synthetic biology. Our life in ten years from now will be completely different, very much affected. And, who masters those technologies, in some way, will be the master of the world.”