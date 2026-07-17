US Rewards UAE with Advanced AI for Iran Military Role

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* U.S. granted UAE expanded AI technology access without export licenses, citing national security cooperation and strategic partnership.
* UAE gains streamlined access to sensitive technologies, benefiting G42, alongside planned Microsoft and OpenAI infrastructure investments.
* Reports claim UAE supported U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran, strengthening defense cooperation and regional strategic relationships significantly.
* Pax Silica seeks strengthening U.S. influence over global AI supply chains while countering China's technological ambitions worldwide.
* Policy sparked controversy over G42, Trump family business ties, and potential conflicts of interest in Washington.
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