Dr. Matt Shelton: Undeclared Microtechnology Components Found in COVID-19 "Vaccines" BIOCYBER INTERFACE'S - THE GOVERNMENT'S KNOW EXACLY WHAT THEY ARE DOING THEY FUNDED THE R&D!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO IS IAN F. AKYILDIZ? EDITOR & CHEIF OF THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION-UNITED-NATIONS PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND
https://rumble.com/v6z8bj6-421971810.html
.
ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB
.
Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz 2024 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB
.
Ian F Akildiz Profesional Background:
1. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz
.
2. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700
.
3. https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx
.
4. https://n3cat.upc.edu/members/ian-f-akyildiz/
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970964694291914812?t=VzhdtbdZnPrP_XyG8wpv9g&s=19
2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html