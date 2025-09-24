BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Matt Shelton: Undeclared Microtechnology Components Found in COVID-19 "Vaccines" BIOCYBER INTERFACE'S - THE GOVERNMENT'S KNOW EXACLY WHAT THEY ARE DOING THEY FUNDED THE R&D!!!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
224 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
375 views • 2 days ago

WHO IS IAN F. AKYILDIZ? EDITOR & CHEIF OF THE INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION-UNITED-NATIONS PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

https://rumble.com/v6z8bj6-421971810.html

.

ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz 2024 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

.

Ian F Akildiz Profesional Background:

1. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

.

2. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700

.

3. https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx

.

4. https://n3cat.upc.edu/members/ian-f-akyildiz/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970964694291914812?t=VzhdtbdZnPrP_XyG8wpv9g&s=19


2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC https://rumble.com/v6zf4ue-422289734.html

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy