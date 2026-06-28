Latest-prophecy-news-watch-headlines Sunday June 28, ,2026

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Iran Was The Warning. China Could Be The Catastrophe.
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10167
The King's New Role Is A Mirror Of Britain's Soul
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10166
When the Culture's View Of Family Invades the Church
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10165
Methodists Punish Seminary For Believing The Bible
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10164