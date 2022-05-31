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From Richard & Gail Gage: Announcements, Retrospective and Thank You to Our Friends & Supporters!
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3 views • May 31, 2022
We have had an incredible 2021 year-end! Join us on this short journey as we walk you through the last four exhilarating months and personally thank each of you from the depth of our hearts in this short but sweet retrospective of the beginnings of RichardGage911 and all that has come with it - and is still yet to come!
For more love (and some great resources too!) from R & G visit https://RichardGage911.org
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For more love (and some great resources too!) from R & G visit https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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