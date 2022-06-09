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MICROGREENS | The Fastest Way to Nourish Yourself - Quick and Dirty Garden Setup in South Carolina
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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430 views • June 09, 2022

We are down outside of Spartanburg, SC at a business partner's house who shares my enthusiasm for growing. This garden setup may not have nice borders for the soil or any real depth, but as we will see, it doesn't matter! She is driven by getting her nutrition taken care of quickly and with a little help from my North Carolina connections, she now has a BOOMING garden (i'm actually a little amazed how much better it's doing than mine) and fresh microgreens after week in her office!


Order our Microgreens:

https://kcgardensavl.com


Contact Us for Questions:

https://kcgardensavl.com/contact


Kayla's Offerings:

https://linktr.ee/SoulularHealing


_____________________________________________________


▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h

▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw

▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X

▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange

#garden #upstatesc #microgreens

______________________


▶️Supplies:

(Some of the links below are affiliate links and help support the channel)

My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl

Lights (Fluorescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p

Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/3F4vMDK

Soil: https://bit.ly/3JFxrmJ

Trays (no holes): https://bit.ly/3mYi9j7

Trays (holes): https://bit.ly/34p8NXf

Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj

_____________________


▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:

Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty

Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG

Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa

Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL

Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T

_____________________


▶️Support Videos Like This:

Buy Me a Coffee:: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo

Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9

Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange


______________________


NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!

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healthfoodgardenmicrogreenscultivate
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