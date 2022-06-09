MICROGREENS | The Fastest Way to Nourish Yourself - Quick and Dirty Garden Setup in South Carolina

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We are down outside of Spartanburg, SC at a business partner's house who shares my enthusiasm for growing. This garden setup may not have nice borders for the soil or any real depth, but as we will see, it doesn't matter! She is driven by getting her nutrition taken care of quickly and with a little help from my North Carolina connections, she now has a BOOMING garden (i'm actually a little amazed how much better it's doing than mine) and fresh microgreens after week in her office!
Order our Microgreens:
Contact Us for Questions:
https://kcgardensavl.com/contact
Kayla's Offerings:
https://linktr.ee/SoulularHealing
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▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
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#garden #upstatesc #microgreens
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▶️Supplies:
(Some of the links below are affiliate links and help support the channel)
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Fluorescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/3F4vMDK
Soil: https://bit.ly/3JFxrmJ
Trays (no holes): https://bit.ly/3mYi9j7
Trays (holes): https://bit.ly/34p8NXf
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
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▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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