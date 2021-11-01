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How did that happen - 99.7% vaccinated in Waterford Ireland? Yet Highest Covid infections - blame it on the 0.3%
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312 views • November 01, 2021
Damn, 4th covid shot on the way? Did you know that there is currently 8 shots in the plan? I can't remember where this was revealed to me, too much information to process!
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