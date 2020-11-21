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Coup d'État mondial: la CIA démantelée - Radio-Quebec
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23 views • November 21, 2020
19 novembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@Radio-Quebec:a/La-CIA:4
Radio Québec : https://odysee.com/@Radio-Quebec:a
Appuyez l'information libre: www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Le département de la défense prend le contrôle des opérations spéciales de la CIA qui est aussi impliqué dans le scandale de l'élection. Le monde est sur le point de changer.
Radio Québec : https://odysee.com/@Radio-Quebec:a
Appuyez l'information libre: www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Le département de la défense prend le contrôle des opérations spéciales de la CIA qui est aussi impliqué dans le scandale de l'élection. Le monde est sur le point de changer.
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