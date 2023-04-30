https://gettr.com/post/p2fr9r0f634

There are two parts of the SEC. One has the sole mandate is protecting investors. The other is the CCP controlled SEC which is infiltrated to do dirty biddings for the CCP including the persecution of Miles Guo and GTV.

SEC 有兩個部分。 一邊真正的唯一任務是保護投資者。 另一邊是中共控制的SEC，被滲透為中共做骯髒的投標，包括迫害文貴先生和GTV。

