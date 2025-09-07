BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Married Moms with Kids Happier? The Atlantic’s Shocking 'Discovery' Proves Grandma Was RIGHT!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 1 day ago

Buckle up for a rant that pulls no punches! The Atlantic just dropped a bombshell article claiming married women with kids are happier than unmarried, childless women. Groundbreaking, right? Spoiler: It’s not. Join me as I tear into this “revelation” that’s as obvious as gravity, roast the ivory tower eggheads wasting grant money on common sense, and break down why our DNA screams “family” louder than any feminist thinkpiece or corporate PowerPoint. With four kids and a zoo-like house, I’m living the chaos—and I wouldn’t trade it for all the artisanal candles in the world. Hit that like button if you’re tired of “studies” telling us what our grandmas already knew, and subscribe for more no-nonsense takes! #Rant #FamilyLife #CommonSense


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
feminismdnachelsea handlerhappinesselon muskselfishnessspeciesthe atlanticreproductionpropagationmomma bearsingle womenmarried womenwomen with childrencareer womancareer pathspecies propagationgenetic fitnessfalling population
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy