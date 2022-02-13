U.S. Committed to Resolve Differences Through Diplomacy and Dialogue, but Equally Prepared for Russian Aggression

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02/08/2022 Antony Blinken: We strongly believe together in the United States and Europe that the preferred course, the responsible course, is to work through the differences that we have diplomatically and through dialogue, and we’ve demonstrated our commitment to do that. But equally, we are prepared if Russia chooses the path of aggression.