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Teslaphoresis !!!! Explained....
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35 views • January 14, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who has left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand teslaphoresis explained by scientists of rice universities and connection of it lighting led lights with carbon nano particles which looks like flat graphene. if you have any doubt on this topic search this on google for timing you will get the right results now.
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