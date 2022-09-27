9.27.22 Patriot Streetfighter ROUNDTABLE w/ Jaco, Nino, Mel K Closing Bomb Drop, Pentagon Workers Are With Us

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The return of the ROUNDTABLE with Mike Jaco & David "Nino" Rodriguez laying out the emerging conditions of the imminent battle for America. Mel K comes in at the end with a BOMB DROP!
Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters
have joined the fight in making the Tomahawk Switch a part of their
contribution to the war against the corporate machine that has been
poisoning us all of our lives UNNECESSARILY. Come join the FIGHT and
vote your dollars!!
(Update: Apologies - had the incorrect link so now it is updated to the correct link below)
Check out Operation Tomahawk at...
http://www.tomahawkswitch.com
To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
PatriotStreetfighter.com is where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com
NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com
Dr. Christina Rahm, PhD. Big Pharma Formation Scientist and CEO bring ROOT brand engineered nutraceutical formula to combat the bioweapon
For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter