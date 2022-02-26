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07 The Leo Frank Case Chapter III Frank Views Body in Atlanta, Georgia 1913
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31 views • February 26, 2022
Chapter 3 of the Frank Case takes us from the announcement of the murder to the morgue for identification (listen to the story to find out who did the identification) to the revelation by Leo that he did remember details about Mary Phagan although he initially denied knowing her. The police arrest Newt Lee, the night watchman who found the body. as an initial suspect. Leo, as the superintendent of the factory where the body was found, stays with the police as they begin to uncover the facts of the case.
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