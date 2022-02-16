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Moms and Truckers For The Win | MSOM Ep. 438
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20 views • February 16, 2022
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update on the battle for freedom in Canada and the world war headfake in Ukraine. Next, Sean interviews cofounder of the Convoy to Save America on their plans for a convoy to DC. In the second interview of the show, Sean talks to a mother who’s kids were forced into a plexiglass room with no ventilation for not wearing masks. In the final segment, Josh Reid delivers his analysis of the unfolding war between the white hats and the deep state.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
http://www.convoytosaveamerica.com/
https://davis4dallas.com/
https://Redpills.TV
Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888
https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
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