Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2A Doesn't Protect Your Right to Purchase a Firearm; Court
channel image
BehindTheLinePodcast
0 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

A couple of concerning things I see in the gun control fight that would be outside the usual methods of gun bans and restrictions are the ability for credit card companies or banks to say you can't use your card or funds to purchase guns or ammo. The other, more disturbing, and newest attack is saying the Second Amendment doesn't protect your ability to BUY guns. It only protects your right to have them.


Keywords
liberalspreppingshtfsurvivalsecondamendment2aprepgunrightsleftwinggunbanmentalillnessbluecitiesgunlawsbehindthelinebehindthelinepodcastshtfnewspreppernewsgunrestrictions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket