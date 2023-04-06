Create New Account
BASES2023 Sandra Daroy as Miss Sepsis - Block against Evil
TheBasesProject
Published 20 hours ago

The Bases project BASES2023 series of seminars, continues with this studio presentation.



AUTHOR, FILMMAKER, INVESTIGATOR, SONG WRITER 

WWW.MINDS.COM/SANDRADAROY (A LOT MORE CONTENT)

TIKTOK (a lot of content) - MISS_SEPSIS

ODYSEE - MISS_SEPSIS - https://odysee.com/@MISSSEPSIS:7

YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/@miss_sepsis

"WALK IN CASE'' - BOOK ON AMAZON : 

https://www.amazon.com/WALK-CASE-SOME-CASES-BEYOND/dp/1838362991/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2L3EUGHLPYD1&keywords=WALK+IN+CASE+SANDRA&qid=1676301755&sprefix=walk+in+case+sandr%2Caps%2C460&sr=8-1

FREE FEATURE FILM "AWAKENING OF 12 STRANDS" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53lG_Rs0uus

