THE TROJAN CHURCH

Episode 64How far away from Truth is your church? Do you feel prepared to stand up to the demonization of our youth? How did we get here? Join me as Pastor Greg and I discuss the falling away of the average church in the West. Knowledge is power and the enemy wants the Church to remain asleep at the wheel. We are all here at this time in history for a reason. It’s time to get busy and wake up the church and stand our ground.
