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🇮🇷Iran Riots over gas Hike 🌐🇮🇷
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9 views • December 03, 2019
Iranian state television on Tuesday acknowledged security forces shot and killed what it described as “rioters” in multiple cities amid recent protests over the spike in government-set gasoline prices — the first time that authorities have offered any sort of accounting for the violence they used to put down the demonstrations.
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