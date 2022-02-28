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You are NO Christian if you observe LENT
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122 views • February 28, 2022
In this video, we show that the Catholic Church is misleading people by getting them to believe that Lent is the commemoration of the Lord Jesus Christ being in the wilderness for 40 days when it REALLY is the lamentation of Tammuz.
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