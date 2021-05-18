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FINAL ATTEMPT TO REACH YOU!! PLEASE WAKE UP TIME IS RUNNING OUT!
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31 views • May 18, 2021
Original Video posted on December 21 2020 is Here
https://youtu.be/rV5JwEnNbBA
Hey everyone hope all is well. As this will be my last attempt to reach as many people as i can. Please spread the word. the mark of the beast is here as stated in the book of revelations. They are trying to force vaccinations. If you take the vaccine you will be marked. Please read below
THERE ARE 3 WAYS TO GET THE MARK OF THE BEAST, .
REVELATIONS 13 17 States "save he that had the Mark" Meaning when accepting the mark in one of these three ways, your personal information, blueprint of who you are, must be saved in a system " its says SAVE HE " that has the mark, meaning it will be stored in a cloud or some sort of digital device. The three ways are "
Save he that has the mark 1st way, name of the beast 2nd way, or the number of his name" Here is wisdom. When yahusha was in the fields after receiving the holy spirit he was tempted 3 TIMES then satan left him.
There 3 ways to get the mark because satan mocks the trinity, the father, son, and holy spirit. Hence why there are 3 MAJOR COMPANIES producing this vaccine. The nano technology and MRNA is fallen angel technology which is in the vaccine. Once you take the vaccine your DNA changes to MRNA "messenger RNA" which allows ELON Musk and other satanic people to control you, Messenger rna allows them to send soundwaves "signals by using 5g to control you" once you take that vaccine you are no longer human,
and have cut yourself off from the most high god. Stay strong israel , Our father comes like a thief in the night. Many people thing he will just swoop in and save us from the vaccine. But this is all a test, hence why when we are judged our TESTIMONIES are reviewed before YAH. Yah only intends to save 1/3 of the world, 2/3 of the world will die because they will accept the mark. But even in the final moments satan can not over power you unless you allow him to. Those who take the mark or the vaccine, microchip, or biotattoo (3)s , The most high will no longer be with you. You will have the luciferrace enyzme , and in the scripture in matthew 5-7 states that many will say, "Adonai Adonai' i did many works in your name" and He will say " Depart from me, I never Knew you" The only way he can never know you is if you accept the mark of the beast! Many of you are concerned about 666 this and 666 that, satan has blinded you from noticing the truth behind 666, it was never about just the number six, its the fact that there are 3 , sixes, which mocks the trinity.
Wake up brothers and sisters, Satan is going to attack you in 3 major ways
Charasso is the greek word for "Mark" when it comes to the mark of the beast written about in the bible.
Charasso means to "sharpen a point", I find that interesting regarding the vaccine.
I also find it interesting in Revelation 18:23 it says ALL nations will be deceived by sorcery;
Oddly the Greek word is pharmakia....Meaning drugs aka big pharma. Rev 19:20 says people will be deceived into taking the mark. Dont take it no matter what!
Live off the land with other believers and prepare now soldiers! Endure until the end, Salute!!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/rV5JwEnNbBA
Hey everyone hope all is well. As this will be my last attempt to reach as many people as i can. Please spread the word. the mark of the beast is here as stated in the book of revelations. They are trying to force vaccinations. If you take the vaccine you will be marked. Please read below
THERE ARE 3 WAYS TO GET THE MARK OF THE BEAST, .
REVELATIONS 13 17 States "save he that had the Mark" Meaning when accepting the mark in one of these three ways, your personal information, blueprint of who you are, must be saved in a system " its says SAVE HE " that has the mark, meaning it will be stored in a cloud or some sort of digital device. The three ways are "
Save he that has the mark 1st way, name of the beast 2nd way, or the number of his name" Here is wisdom. When yahusha was in the fields after receiving the holy spirit he was tempted 3 TIMES then satan left him.
There 3 ways to get the mark because satan mocks the trinity, the father, son, and holy spirit. Hence why there are 3 MAJOR COMPANIES producing this vaccine. The nano technology and MRNA is fallen angel technology which is in the vaccine. Once you take the vaccine your DNA changes to MRNA "messenger RNA" which allows ELON Musk and other satanic people to control you, Messenger rna allows them to send soundwaves "signals by using 5g to control you" once you take that vaccine you are no longer human,
and have cut yourself off from the most high god. Stay strong israel , Our father comes like a thief in the night. Many people thing he will just swoop in and save us from the vaccine. But this is all a test, hence why when we are judged our TESTIMONIES are reviewed before YAH. Yah only intends to save 1/3 of the world, 2/3 of the world will die because they will accept the mark. But even in the final moments satan can not over power you unless you allow him to. Those who take the mark or the vaccine, microchip, or biotattoo (3)s , The most high will no longer be with you. You will have the luciferrace enyzme , and in the scripture in matthew 5-7 states that many will say, "Adonai Adonai' i did many works in your name" and He will say " Depart from me, I never Knew you" The only way he can never know you is if you accept the mark of the beast! Many of you are concerned about 666 this and 666 that, satan has blinded you from noticing the truth behind 666, it was never about just the number six, its the fact that there are 3 , sixes, which mocks the trinity.
Wake up brothers and sisters, Satan is going to attack you in 3 major ways
Charasso is the greek word for "Mark" when it comes to the mark of the beast written about in the bible.
Charasso means to "sharpen a point", I find that interesting regarding the vaccine.
I also find it interesting in Revelation 18:23 it says ALL nations will be deceived by sorcery;
Oddly the Greek word is pharmakia....Meaning drugs aka big pharma. Rev 19:20 says people will be deceived into taking the mark. Dont take it no matter what!
Live off the land with other believers and prepare now soldiers! Endure until the end, Salute!!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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