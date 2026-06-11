Great Achievement: Russia confirmed that Iran wiped out twelve F-35 fighters at a US base in JORDAN

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Throughout the night, the United States launched missile strikes against Iranian air defense systems near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as civilian infrastructure in the southern part of the country. Iran's response to this attack by the United States was not long in coming. So, on the night of June 10, Iran attacked American military facilities in Jordan, in the city of Al-Azraq. In particular, we are talking about the 'Muwaffaq Salti' airbase. Later, representatives of the IRGC officially confirmed that the strikes were carried out on the control center at this strategically important military facility. Furthermore, the Iranian military also officially confirmed the destruction of hangars containing 12 5th-generation F-35 fighter jets. ............................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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