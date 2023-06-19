DO NOT CONFORM TO THIS WORLD ! - Pastor Mac (Pastor JD returns mid-July) [mirrored]

{PASTOR JD ON VACATION UNTIL MID-JULY 2023}SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates (with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org. God bless everyone. Maranatha!





Mirrored copy of " Depart From Evil (with Worship) " posted 18 June 2023 on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk5AZHLLKQI

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/

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Expositional teaching expounding on Psalm CH 34:11-16, examining an aspect of how King David would promote a godly response to evil, even while being on the receiving end of evil. This teaching aims to encourage each of us to be bold in our stance for truth even though we are often surrounded by bad influences and evil that attempts to pursue each of us. In addition, we will address the need to expose the evils of the day, beginning within our homes and holding the line in obedience to the Lord. Lastly, we will stress the constant need to depart from evil, and seek the peace of the true and living God for a truly prosperous life. Taught by Assistant Pastor Mac at Calvary Chapel Kaneohe Hawaii.

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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

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God bless you. Maranatha!