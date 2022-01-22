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CLOSER TO A MAJOR WAR SINCE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS
WGON
WGON
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390 views • January 22, 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-embassy-personnel-family-in-ukraine-ordered-begin-evacuating-officials

https://nypost.com/2022/01/20/satellite-images-show-extent-of-russia-buildup-on-ukraine-border/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/satellite-images-show-russia-e2-80-99s-military-buildup-near-ukraine/vi-AAT0cP3

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60030615

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DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.

MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON


NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON

Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/

New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601

Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1

BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.


DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]

My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy