Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IDF Identifying a group of Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade Fighters with RPGs - Airstrike Later Killed the Group
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
984 Subscribers
55 views
Published a day ago

The IDF releases footage of the Border Defense Corps' 636th Combat Intelligence Squadron identifying a group of Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade fighters with RPGs approaching members of the 1st Golani Infantry Brigade in the northern Gaza Strip.
According to the IDF, the unit called in an airstrike that killed the group.

Adding:

Hamas said that over the past 3 days, the IDF has lost 135 armored vehicles and a significant number of soldiers in the Gaza Strip (yesterday, the son of the former head of the IDF General Staff, Eisenkot, was found among the dead).

However, despite Hamas’ claims about its tactical successes, the operational situation for the Palestinians continues to deteriorate and the IDF’s wedges at Khan Yunis pose an increasingly greater threat, as does the IDF’s advance in the Gaza area itself.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket