IDF Identifying a group of Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade Fighters with RPGs - Airstrike Later Killed the Group

The IDF releases footage of the Border Defense Corps' 636th Combat Intelligence Squadron identifying a group of Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade fighters with RPGs approaching members of the 1st Golani Infantry Brigade in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the unit called in an airstrike that killed the group.

Adding:

Hamas said that over the past 3 days, the IDF has lost 135 armored vehicles and a significant number of soldiers in the Gaza Strip (yesterday, the son of the former head of the IDF General Staff, Eisenkot, was found among the dead).

However, despite Hamas’ claims about its tactical successes, the operational situation for the Palestinians continues to deteriorate and the IDF’s wedges at Khan Yunis pose an increasingly greater threat, as does the IDF’s advance in the Gaza area itself.





