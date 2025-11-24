Bill Gates has been making shit up about 'climate change', Del Bigtree reports

This video clip is of Jeffery Jaxen of "The Highwire" with Del Bigtree from Nov 7, 2025 titled "EPISODE 449: A SECOND OPINION".

The full show is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/JizMZxcmiZmn/

......

“Climate change is the biggest threat to our food supply since the invention of agriculture.”

—Bill Gates

What is this idiot talking about?

__

"Deaths will just go up over time as you get more heat waves… and most importantly, the inability to go outdoors and do farming.”

—Bill Gates

Again, what is this idiot talking about?

......

Why would anyone ever listen to Bill Gates ever again?

Bill Gates is just making this shit up!

...............

----------

