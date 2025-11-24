Bill Gates has been making shit up about 'climate change', Del Bigtree reports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video clip is of Jeffery Jaxen of "The Highwire" with Del Bigtree from Nov 7, 2025 titled "EPISODE 449: A SECOND OPINION".
The full show is posted here:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/JizMZxcmiZmn/
“Climate change is the biggest threat to our food supply since the invention of agriculture.”
—Bill Gates
What is this idiot talking about?
"Deaths will just go up over time as you get more heat waves… and most importantly, the inability to go outdoors and do farming.”
—Bill Gates
Again, what is this idiot talking about?
Why would anyone ever listen to Bill Gates ever again?
Bill Gates is just making this shit up!
Mirrored - Fat News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!