⚠️HOLY SHIT⚠️
Someone pinch me, because CNN with a STELLAR segment on the situation in Ukraine!
They admit the counter offensive failed, that Ukraine has no path to victory, and they brought receipts on Kirby, Miller, and Blinken!
WHAT IS HAPPENING?!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.