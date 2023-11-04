Create New Account
⚠️HOLY SHIT⚠️ Someone pinch me, because CNN with a STELLAR segment on the situation in Ukraine!
Puretrauma357
Published 21 hours ago

⚠️HOLY SHIT⚠️


Someone pinch me, because CNN with a STELLAR segment on the situation in Ukraine!


They admit the counter offensive failed, that Ukraine has no path to victory, and they brought receipts on Kirby, Miller, and Blinken!


WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

