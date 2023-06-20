Combat everyday life of the battle for Zaporozhye during the AFU "probing counteroffensive".
The squads of Russian ATGM(anti-tank guided missiles) targets and finds the AFU equipment and DeNATOize,DeNulandise,DeMaidanize the AFU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.