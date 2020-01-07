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Why Was Soleimani Assassinated (MIRRORED)
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334 views • January 07, 2020
Why Was Soleimani Assassinated (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RonPaulLibertyReport at:-
https://youtu.be/jkRSXW4swFk
President Trump and Mike Pompeo told us that Iranian Gen. Soleimani had to be assassinated when he was in Baghdad at the end of last week because he was on a mission to plan and implement attacks on US military and diplomatic personnel in the region. But their story is not holding up very well, as reports surface that he was on a peace mission and other US claims are not adding up. So...why was he killed?
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel RonPaulLibertyReport at:-
https://youtu.be/jkRSXW4swFk
President Trump and Mike Pompeo told us that Iranian Gen. Soleimani had to be assassinated when he was in Baghdad at the end of last week because he was on a mission to plan and implement attacks on US military and diplomatic personnel in the region. But their story is not holding up very well, as reports surface that he was on a peace mission and other US claims are not adding up. So...why was he killed?
Category
News & Politics
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