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Latest Update From UK Funeral Director John O'Looney (December 6th, 2021): He Says That Omicron is From Vaccine Injury
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934 views • December 07, 2021
British Funeral Director John O'Looney (nice name) gives his latest update on what he is seeing in his funeral home as is related to the ongoing Coronavirus deaths. He focuses on the abnormal amount of deaths coming across his way that are heart-related and blood-clot-related. He also is concerned about the number of deaths that are being related to common illnesses that are killing people due to their immune system being compromised from the double jab and now the booster.
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UPDATE FROM FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O' LOONEY
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/OTvtHkCNzlNE/
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Video mirrored from:
UPDATE FROM FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O' LOONEY
XANDREWX BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OTvtHkCNzlNE/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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