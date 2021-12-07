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Latest Update From UK Funeral Director John O'Looney (December 6th, 2021): He Says That Omicron is From Vaccine Injury
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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934 views • December 07, 2021
British Funeral Director John O'Looney (nice name) gives his latest update on what he is seeing in his funeral home as is related to the ongoing Coronavirus deaths. He focuses on the abnormal amount of deaths coming across his way that are heart-related and blood-clot-related. He also is concerned about the number of deaths that are being related to common illnesses that are killing people due to their immune system being compromised from the double jab and now the booster.


Video mirrored from:

UPDATE FROM FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O' LOONEY
XANDREWX BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OTvtHkCNzlNE/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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