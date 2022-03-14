© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Russian Federation the "Tower of Babel" symbolizing the New World Order is burned down
Follow
2
Share
Report
330 views • March 14, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZ2SqCwogLY&;t=65s | The Russian Federation is the only country on the face of the planet who is able to fight with the NWO based in Washington and in Brussels. | ”In Russia. In the art park "Nikola-Lenivets" in the Kaluga region, the "Tower of Babel" was burned - a symbol of the current Maslenitsa according to the artists' plan. Last year, the "Ogre's Crown" was burned there.
The 23-meter art object was made of wooden pallets, shavings, straw. The structure burned down in a matter of minutes.”
The 23-meter art object was made of wooden pallets, shavings, straw. The structure burned down in a matter of minutes.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.