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Joe Flynn and Patrick Byrne On Educational Liberty | MSOM Ep.364
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60 views • November 02, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan interviews economist Dr. Kirk Elliott about the precarious situation we find ourselves in this bubble economy. In the main interview of the show Joe Flynn and Patrick Byrne of The America Project discuss the developments in the culture war between parents and school boards. The America Project is behind the scenes in all pivotal states to stop the steal, check out this interview to get insights from these two patriots fighting for our country.
Dr. Patrick Byrne:https://americaproject.com/
Joseph Flynn: https://americaproject.com/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Dr. Patrick Byrne:https://americaproject.com/
Joseph Flynn: https://americaproject.com/
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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