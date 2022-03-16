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WakeUpPlanet: Satanic 'Vaccination' Programs and Black Eyed Babies & Children! [15.03.2022]
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62 views • March 16, 2022
Note: Great informative channel, check it out, links below as always.
Black Eyed Babies, Showing 10 of 173 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=black%20eyed%20babies&;kind=video
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Pictures and videos of strange-looking children with black-colored eyes showed-up on social media in late 2021. In this video you will see what the children look like, and discover details of mysterious sightings of similar kids around the world. Is it a coincidence that sightings of these children started after mass vaccination began? The dates of the start of mass vaccinations can be found in source [1] below.
Sources:
[1] List of Vaccines by Development and decade: https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-history/developments-by-year
[2] La Quinta Columna / Orwell City: https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/black-eyed-baby.html and https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/pandemic-babies.html
[3] David Weatherly Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aLJ_Gabq0M
[4] Stories of Black Eyed Children: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nKoQ2VGQt4
WakeUpPlanet - 4114 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Kbcwa16TIpm/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
Black Eyed Babies, Showing 10 of 173 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=black%20eyed%20babies&;kind=video
--
Pictures and videos of strange-looking children with black-colored eyes showed-up on social media in late 2021. In this video you will see what the children look like, and discover details of mysterious sightings of similar kids around the world. Is it a coincidence that sightings of these children started after mass vaccination began? The dates of the start of mass vaccinations can be found in source [1] below.
Sources:
[1] List of Vaccines by Development and decade: https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-history/developments-by-year
[2] La Quinta Columna / Orwell City: https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/black-eyed-baby.html and https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/pandemic-babies.html
[3] David Weatherly Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aLJ_Gabq0M
[4] Stories of Black Eyed Children: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nKoQ2VGQt4
WakeUpPlanet - 4114 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Kbcwa16TIpm/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
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