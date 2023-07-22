Fighting on the Vremevsky ledge: British MRAP Mastiff in Staromayskoe destroyed by explosion

The junction of the Zaporozhye Front and the DPR.

▪️ 2 armored vehicles were spotted on the northern outskirts, one of them was destroyed by a TM-62 mine during the NATO proxy advance.

▪️ Now fierce battles continue in this area, Russian Airborne Forces and the "Kaskad" OBTF (DPR) are knocking out the enemy from the outskirts of the settlement.

Source @R&U Videos

