Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vremevsky ledge: British MRAP Mastiff in Staromayskoe destroyed by explosion
channel image
The Prisoner
8648 Subscribers
Shop now
198 views
Published 18 hours ago

Fighting on the Vremevsky ledge: British MRAP Mastiff in Staromayskoe destroyed by explosion

The junction of the Zaporozhye Front and the DPR.

▪️ 2 armored vehicles were spotted on the northern outskirts, one of them was destroyed by a TM-62 mine during the NATO proxy advance.

▪️ Now fierce battles continue in this area, Russian Airborne Forces and the "Kaskad" OBTF (DPR) are knocking out the enemy from the outskirts of the settlement.

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
vremevsky ledgebritish mrap mastiffstaromayskoe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket