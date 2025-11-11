BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Independent Media Alliance: Digital ID, Linchpin Of The Technocratic Control Grid
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
1 day ago

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing digital ID, its differing definitions, and how it’s one of the most important elements of the control grid agenda. We discuss why digital ID is so important to this agenda, the global nature of the digital ID roll out, and what we can do to stop it from coming to pass. We also discuss the role that mainstream alternative media is playing in this execution, the varying lines in the sand we are drawing, and why it’s important that we each find and define what that line is for ourselves, before the choice is looming over us.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

TLAV https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ima-digital-id-11-7-25

privacysurveillancesocial credittechnocracydystopiadigital idcbdcs
