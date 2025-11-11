Independent Media Alliance: Digital ID, Linchpin Of The Technocratic Control Grid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing digital ID, its differing definitions, and how it’s one of the most important elements of the control grid agenda. We discuss why digital ID is so important to this agenda, the global nature of the digital ID roll out, and what we can do to stop it from coming to pass. We also discuss the role that mainstream alternative media is playing in this execution, the varying lines in the sand we are drawing, and why it’s important that we each find and define what that line is for ourselves, before the choice is looming over us.
TLAV https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ima-digital-id-11-7-25