Bill Gates Pushes for Digital ID for Newborns in Kenya



Kenya’s Digital ID project, known as Maisha Namba, will receive advice from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



The global charity group, started by the Microsoft founder, will help connect the Kenyan government to key technical experts and partners, Mark Suzman, CEO at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, told Business Daily Africa.

Source @Real World News





