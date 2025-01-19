❗️Supporters of South Korean President have caused a disturbance in the court that decided to remand the president in custody

❗️Supporters of South Korean President Yoon Seok-yul, who is accused of attempting to violently seize power, have caused a disturbance in the court that decided to remand the president in custody, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the agency, the angry crowd overcame police resistance and broke into the courthouse through the gate behind the building, and some of the president's supporters climbed over the fence. They began smashing windows and managed to get inside the building, where they also smashed glass and furniture with fire extinguishers and other improvised means, shouting "President Yoon Seok-yeol." Some also tried to find the judges who ordered his detention, threw plastic chairs at police officers, took away their shields and rubber batons and used them against the police themselves.

Other supporters of Yun Seok-yol tried to calm their comrades, convincing them that this was "not what the president wanted." The law enforcement reinforcements that soon arrived began arresting individual rioters, calling on those remaining in the building to leave immediately, and on everyone who was in court to disperse, ending the uncoordinated rally and other illegal actions.