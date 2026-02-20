BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Epstein Files' Chilling Fixation on Eternal Youth
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
1 day ago

Why did Diddy and Epstein Require Young Blood?


Sean Morgan delves into one of the most disturbing threads woven through the Epstein files—the elite's obsessive, secretive pursuit of eternal youth through blood transfusions, genetic manipulation, and the harvesting of human vitality.


Building on the viral account of a man who claims he served as Diddy's personal blood donor for a decade—flown to international waters for transfusions beyond the reach of law—Morgan connects the dots to Epstein's own documented fascination with regenerative techniques. From funding his own DNA sequencing at Mount Sinai to exploring stem cell therapies and immune enhancements, Epstein's world was one where science blurred with depravity.


Among the most chilling details: a posthumous document alleging an arrangement in which a student provided weekly pints of "Mormon blood"—framed as "pure" due to abstinent lifestyles—in exchange for tuition. Unverified, perhaps, but echoing a pattern of elites seeking clean blood from specific groups for health benefits.


This is not science fiction. This is the logical endpoint of a worldview that sees human beings as harvestable resources—and the quest for immortality as a right reserved for the rich.

Keywords
immortalitygenetic manipulationstem cell therapyblood transfusionsyoung blooddiddyjohn michael chambersepstein filessean morganelite harvestingmormon bloodeternal youth
