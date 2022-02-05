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BIBLICAL HEALTH #14: SHAVVATH PEACE (WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOUR HEALTH?)
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70 views • February 05, 2022
My People perish from a lack of knowledge, the prophet Hoseah says, repeating the words of God. The knowledge of health comes from keeping the shavvath and obeying the Biblical Dietary Law. But not as the Rabbi's Teach or The laws the christians ignore. "There is a way that seems right to a man but it is the way of death", the proverb says...
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