IRAN HITS ANOTHER US JET!!!

Iranian Air Defenses Hit American ‘F-18’ Over Chabahar and crashed into the Indian Ocean, Fars News reports - (below SouthFront thinks it could be a different kind of Aircraft...)

@DD Geopolitcs... Iranian air defenses have hit a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet.

Public Relations of the IRGC:

— The F18 fighter of the aggressive US army was hit by advanced air defense missiles of the Basij Naval Force's new air defense system, under the command of the country's integrated air defense network, in the sky of Chabahar this evening and crashed into the Indian Ocean.

— This glorious operation is the fourth successful hunt of strategic fighters of the American and Zionist enemy armies by Iran's completely indigenous new air defense systems.

— The IRGC dedicates this great honor to the noble people of Iran, especially the martyrs of Islamic Iran.

The following is a partial, from SouthFront:

The fighter jet was widely reported to be an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, but it is more likely an EA-18G Growler, a dedicated electronic attack version.

Groweler pilots are trained to deliberately enter contested airspace, provoke enemy radar operators to switch on their systems, and then rapidly target those emitters or jam them before they can engage friendly warplanes. Similar fighter jets were spotted maneuvering like this over Chabahar more than once since the start of the war on Iran.

Whether it was a Super Hornet or a Groweler, the fighter jet likely belongs to the United States Navy’s Carrier Air Wing Nine, currently embarked aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which has been launching strikes against the Islamic Republic from the Arabian Sea.

The missile that hit the fighter jet over Chabahar appeared to be small, which indicates that it was likely a man-portable air defense system.

Despite the footage, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) denied that a fighter jet was “shot down” over Chabahar in a post to X.

https://southfront.press/iranian-air-defenses-hit-american-f-18-over-chabahar-video/