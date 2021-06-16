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Tonight we have Pat King and Kelly Ann Wolfe join us tonight on the show.
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12 views • June 16, 2021
Parental Advisory Potty Mouth Alert!!!!
There is so much to talk about. Pat King and Kelly are very passionate people. There's so much being said in this show, that I can't put enough in this description so you will have to tune in and watch and share it out!
Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time.
http://www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.../@KevinJJohnston:3 www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
Soon Derek Storie on Facebook
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
There is so much to talk about. Pat King and Kelly are very passionate people. There's so much being said in this show, that I can't put enough in this description so you will have to tune in and watch and share it out!
Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time.
http://www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.../@KevinJJohnston:3 www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
Soon Derek Storie on Facebook
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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