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San Tan Brewing Pebble Head Stoney Hazy IPA 3.5/5
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30 views • August 12, 2021
*This is probably a bad can but I only had a sample of 1 so if yours was different let me now below in the comments.
San Tan Brewing brings us today's "Drink Along With Beer and Gear " selection. Pebble Head Stoney Hazy IPA is billed as having the flavors of Stone fruits, Tangerine and Passion fruit. The nose is fruity without being overly hoppy altho it has an odd chemical tang. ( think vinyl pool float ) Initial hit is juicy even with that pool float flavor. She is running 6.5 for the ABV, 30 is the IBUs and the SRM is a By My Eye 35. She comes in fast with the juicy flavors that are predominantly targeted on the tip of the tongue. She fills the mouth nicely and is fast thru the vacant middle before the flavors re-emerge at the back of the throat. Not particularly dirty, dry on the finish with that odd chemical pool toy taste all the way through. A decent if chemically tainted version of the style.
*This is probably a bad can but I only had a sample of 1 so if yours was different let me now below in the comments.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
I hope you like the Drink Along segments.
Next week will be Breckenridge Brewing Strawberry Sky Kolsch.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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San Tan Brewing brings us today's "Drink Along With Beer and Gear " selection. Pebble Head Stoney Hazy IPA is billed as having the flavors of Stone fruits, Tangerine and Passion fruit. The nose is fruity without being overly hoppy altho it has an odd chemical tang. ( think vinyl pool float ) Initial hit is juicy even with that pool float flavor. She is running 6.5 for the ABV, 30 is the IBUs and the SRM is a By My Eye 35. She comes in fast with the juicy flavors that are predominantly targeted on the tip of the tongue. She fills the mouth nicely and is fast thru the vacant middle before the flavors re-emerge at the back of the throat. Not particularly dirty, dry on the finish with that odd chemical pool toy taste all the way through. A decent if chemically tainted version of the style.
*This is probably a bad can but I only had a sample of 1 so if yours was different let me now below in the comments.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
I hope you like the Drink Along segments.
Next week will be Breckenridge Brewing Strawberry Sky Kolsch.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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