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2022-01-13 Press Conference MEPs - Health Service collapse in Italy; police brutality against protesters in EU
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10 views • January 20, 2022
MEPs Cristian Terhes (Romania), Francesca Donato (Italy) and Ivan Sincic (Croatia) held a press conference on January 13, 2022, where they talked about the collapse of the health care system in Italy due to mandatory vaccination, as well as the police brutality against the peaceful protesters in the EU.
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/uQzY1F4ouq0
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/uQzY1F4ouq0
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