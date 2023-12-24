Create New Account
Fat Free Instant Pot Un-Fried Beans (Spanish Fly)
Alfred Anthony
Published 15 hours ago

My go-to recipe for making fat free re-fried beans with an instant pot. If you love Mexican food but you are on a strict diet, this is a delicious way to get your Latin flavors without all the grease and sugar. Perfect for dipping and burritos. No soaking!


Music "Spanish Fly" is available on iTunes and many more digital download services. If you like the video, please consider buying the track. https://music.apple.com/us/album/spanish-fly/1710062237?i=1710062250

veganvegetarianmexican foodwhole foodfat freeinstant potrefried beansspanish fly

