🎧 The Listening Song is a fun, gentle children's music video that teaches kids how to listen with their ears, eyes, body, and heart. Through playful Pixar-style animation and easy-to-follow lyrics, children learn that listening is more than being quiet — it's a way to show kindness, respect, and care for others.
Perfect for preschool and classroom routines, this video helps kids build focus, patience, and emotional awareness through music and movement.